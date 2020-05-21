Pro-level performance Scuf Vantage 2 Play with style Scuf Impact The Scuf Vantage 2 can be pulled apart, changed up, and programmed to let you adjust it for a wide variety of games and playstyles. You have to pay a high price to get it, however. $200 at GameStop Pros Can swap between D-pad and control disc

Companion app lets you store preferences

Swap look with removeable faceplate

Easily adjustable volume

Better battery life Cons High price

Slightly heavier

Faceplates cost extra The Scuf Impact is for players who want a controller that looks awesome and handles well, particularly when playing shooters. From $150 at Scuf Pros Comes in an enormous variety of styles

Adjustable triggers speed weapon firing

Cheaper

Extenders help players with larger hands Cons Grip can be uncomfortable

No companion app

Less customization

Weak battery life

Scuf is one of the best manufacturers of video game controllers, catering to esports professionals and enthusiasts with plenty of cash to spare. Both of these controllers are going to give you a lot of features you won't find on the standard DualShock 4, including extra buttons and the ability to swap out or adjust components based on your favorite games or playstyle. They also come in a wide variety of designs so they'll look as good as they feel.

Which controller is for you?

The Impact is the older model and a bit less expensive. You'll be able to modify it once it's shipped, but mostly you'll be designing it online and Scuf will do the work for you. The Vantage 2 is Scuf's latest release and is one of the most sophisticated controllers money can buy, letting you do a lot of tweaking both physically and with a companion app. Which one you prefer will depend on your budget and your gaming habits. Here are the key specs.

Scuf Impact Scuf Vantage 2 Price $150-$170 $200 Dimensions 170 x 50 x 106 mm 165 x 55 x 110 mm Weight 170-226g 194-283g Thumbsticks Symmetric Asymmetric Compatability PS4, PC, Mobile PS4, PC Battery life 8 hours 20 hours Interchangeable faceplate No Yes Audio touchbar No Yes Configuration app No Yes SAX buttons No Yes (2)

The variance in weight in both models depends on whether or not you've got the rumble add-on equipped. Both controllers are designed for use on the PS4 and PC, though the Impact also works on modern Android and iOS phones. The Impact uses a symmetrical thumstick layout similar to a DualShock while the Vantage has an asymmetrical one, closer to what you'll find on an Xbox.

The price variance for the Impact is based on what style and features you order, while the Vantage 2 is basically always the same out of the box. However, even the fanciest version of the Impact is going to be more affordable than the Vantage 2.

Custom controls

Both controllers have paddle controls that can be mapped to various functions. The idea is to let you keep your thumbs on the sticks while using the paddles to perform advanced moves without missing a beat. The thumbsticks can also be swapped out to various heights and concavity based on your preferences, a feature that's also particularly useful if you tend to push your buttons to the limits and wear them out.

The Impact is particularly designed for shooters with a trigger system that can make it easier to avoid taking unnecessary shots when you're concerned about your ammo or focus on firing faster by making it a one-click process. There are also extenders you can use if you have big hands and don't want them cramping.

The Vantage 2 has a superset of these features, adding the ability to swap out the D-pad for a control disc that's particularly helpful for fighting games. It also has two SAX buttons near the bumper and trigger buttons, allowing you to remap up to 15 functions. You can also use a free companion app to save key mappings, and Scuf offers suggested layouts for top games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Show off your style

The Vantage 2 offers more than 60 faceplate designs that are attached magnetically, allowing you to easily swap them in and out based on your mood. However, these cost between $18 and $20 each, so you're paying for that style. You can't change the look of the Impact once you buy it, but it offers a ludicrous number of color and design combinations including styles inspired by top esports teams. You can also design your own via a customization tool. Premium looks will raise the price a bit.

The Vantage 2 also comes with a high-performance grip meant to keep your hands from slipping if they tend to sweat while you play. You can get same version on the Impact or upgrade to a military grade texturized grip meant for truly marathon sessions.

Charge up

The Impact is a wireless controller using Bluetooth technology with a battery that lasts up to eight hours. The Vantage 2 can be wireless, also using Bluetooth with a battery that lasts up to 20 hours. If you're concerned about latency, you can wire it with a Micro-USB to USB cord. If you're using headphones when wired, you can plug in a wired headset and you'll be able to adjust the volume on the fly using the controller's audio touch bar.

Bottom line

If you're primarily playing shooters and want a controller that will improve your game and also look great, the Impact is an excellent choice. It's got a similar layout to a DualShock, so it won't take much getting used to and Scuf will do most of the work setting it up for you so you don't need to be particularly handy or think too much about your settings.

However if you're already planning on spending $150 or more upgrading your controller, you might as well go all the way and get one of the best options on the market. There's a reason that professional players prefer Scuf's top-of-the-line product and it's because the Vantage 2 gives you absolute control over your play experience.

You don't need to use the companion app to be nearly overwhelmed with all the remapping choices, but it will let you swap things on the fly easier and save you work if you're moving between games and genres. It can be a hard sell to but extra cosmetic faceplaces after you've already shelled out $200 on the Vantage 2, but the good thing about the way it's built is you can always change things up later when you have some extra cash.

