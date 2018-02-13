Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand are not lawyers, but they play them on podcasts.

As the team gird their collective loins for Mobile World Congress, OnePlus remains in the crosshairs of Internet outrage. But is all the anger justified? Also, who should the responsibility and cost associated with security updates fall to? Carriers? Phone manufacturers? Should customers have to pay extra for guaranteed updates? So many questions!

The crew also discuss the redesign expected for Android P, Oreo updates for the Galaxy S8, Essential's USB-C headphones, new emoji via Samsung Experience 9.0, and more. Listen up!

Listen now