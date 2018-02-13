Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand are not lawyers, but they play them on podcasts.
As the team gird their collective loins for Mobile World Congress, OnePlus remains in the crosshairs of Internet outrage. But is all the anger justified? Also, who should the responsibility and cost associated with security updates fall to? Carriers? Phone manufacturers? Should customers have to pay extra for guaranteed updates? So many questions!
The crew also discuss the redesign expected for Android P, Oreo updates for the Galaxy S8, Essential's USB-C headphones, new emoji via Samsung Experience 9.0, and more. Listen up!
- OnePlus' real problem is getting heard above the noise
- Cheap Android phones shouldn't be disposable
- Essential Earphones HD: $99 for one of very few USB-C headphone options
- Google just made the Pixel 2 the best camera for Instagram and Snapchat
- The Pixel Visual Core, explained
- Android P will feature a 'dramatic redesign' and support notch displays
- Samsung is finally rolling out the Oreo update to the Galaxy S8/S8+
- Oreo update for Galaxy S8 does not support Project Treble
- Samsung Experience 9.0 makes emoji on Galaxy devices less awful
