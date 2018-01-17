Hear the savings for yourself.

Samsung's latest promotion scores you a free set of AKG Bluetooth headphones when you purchase a new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 online. These headphones are valued at $180, making this one of the better freebies we've seen the company include with its smartphone offerings. You can pick from a carrier model (excluding Sprint) or an unlocked one, and once you add the phone of your choice to the cart the headphones will appear automatically.

Of course, there are some exclusions and rules here, which Samsung states as:

*Must be 18+ & 50 US/DC res. From 1/16/17 - 2/16/17, purchase any Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 Active, or Note8, (Offer excludes all Sprint carrier devices) on Samsung.com or Shop Samsung App ("Qualifying Purchase") and get Free AKG Wireless Headphones (EO-Y50BTBLKAKG-PROMO). Gifts will automatically be added to your cart and price will automatically be reduced to zero for the Gift in the cart. Must check out with both Qualifying Purchase and Gift in the same transaction. Gift may be shipped separately. If Qualifying Purchase is returned, customer will forfeit right to receive Gift or, if customer has already received Gift, will be charged for retail price of Gift on the form of payment used to make Qualifying Purchase. Offer valid 1/16/17 - 2/16/17 only, or while supplies last, whichever is sooner. Limit one Gift per Qualifying Purchase. Offer cannot be combined with any other rebate, offer or discount. Taxes, shipping fees and other costs may apply.

This offer runs through February 16, 2018. Samsung will give you up to $350 when you trade in your current phone towards one of these new ones, depending on what it is. Pair that with the free headphones and you've got quite a deal to consider here.

