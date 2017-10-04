Head to a Donut Shop, walk out with a free Google Home Mini.

The Google Home Mini is now up for pre-order from the Google Store for $49, but you'll be able to get one for free should you happen to live in one of the ten cities in the U.S. where Google is setting up Donut Shops. The pop-up stores will let you walk away with either a sweet tooth (two donuts) or a sweet gadget (the Google Home Mini). It's your choice.

The stores will be touring nine cities in the U.S. — New York City, Chicago, Madison, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — and one city in Canada (Toronto).

Tour dates vary, so if you live in one of these cities and are interested in getting your hands on a free Google Home Mini, hit up the link below to RSVP.

Donuts with Google