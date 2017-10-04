Head to a Donut Shop, walk out with a free Google Home Mini.
The Google Home Mini is now up for pre-order from the Google Store for $49, but you'll be able to get one for free should you happen to live in one of the ten cities in the U.S. where Google is setting up Donut Shops. The pop-up stores will let you walk away with either a sweet tooth (two donuts) or a sweet gadget (the Google Home Mini). It's your choice.
The stores will be touring nine cities in the U.S. — New York City, Chicago, Madison, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — and one city in Canada (Toronto).
Tour dates vary, so if you live in one of these cities and are interested in getting your hands on a free Google Home Mini, hit up the link below to RSVP.
Reader comments
About 250 Google Home Minis per location per day according to contest rules.
I am floored by the fact that Oklahoma City is getting one of the pop ups
Nothing in the Northwest,. Messed up
Such a funny map.
Might run over to Venice Beach, CA over the 2 days to see if I can score a Home Mini. Haven't bought into the home assistant, as yet, but for FREE... Why not.
It is not free, it is a "chance" to win either. I'm in SF, and was going to go, but not for a contest.
"Inside, you'll get the chance to win either a brand new Google Home Mini or a couple of delicious donuts. Not only that - until the product hits shelves on October 19, our donut-shops are the only places on earth where you can get your hands on the new device. "
So excited to see my location as one. We don't usually get these type of events. Usually only NY or CA and maybe Chicago.