The third-generation 16-zone Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is down to $189.99 at Best Buy for today only. That's almost $60 off its average price, $90 off its retail price, and the lowest we've ever seen it go in new condition. Most of the previous deals we've seen on Rachio kits have been for refurbished or open-box units, so this is a rare opportunity to score yourself a brand new version at a steep discount ahead of the summer. The one-day deal is also being matched at Amazon.

This is Rachio's newest smart controller. It works with smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has dual-band Wi-Fi and a long-distance Flex radio. The installation is also very simple and will take you less than 30 minutes with no special tools required.

Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water. Use your smartphone to set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, and more. That means you can avoid watering if it's set to rain or if you're going to encounter problems with freezing weather, saving yourself both money and the hassle of having to think about these things.

Existing Rachio users love their smart sprinkler controllers with the Rachio 3 garnering an impressive 4.7-star rating. If you don't need a 16-zone system, Best Buy is also discounting the Rachio 3e 8-zone smart sprinkler controller today only. It has fallen to $99.99 which is $50 off its regular price.