Arlo is well-known for its array of smart home security cameras and late last year it entered the smart doorbell game with its first video doorbell. It retails at $150 though, today only, you can score one for just $109.99 at Woot. That's a $40 savings and the lowest price we've seen for it to date. You can snag the same price at Newegg with code NEARLDB66.

Arlo's Video Doorbell looks quite similar to some others on the market with a slender profile, camera at the top and button towards the bottom. Its camera is capable of capturing HD video up to 1536 x 1536, and the 1:1 aspect ratio is made possible thanks to the 180-degree field-of-view. This creates for a much narrower image compared to other video doorbells, making it a better fit to see people at your door.

You'll find the usual array of smart video doorbell features being offered, including things like Alexa support, motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and HDR colors for video capture. When someone is at your door, you can freely talk to whoever's there or use a pre-recorded message.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is weather-resistant, with Arlo noting that it can withstand the heat, cold, and sun. As for the installation process, you can install it yourself using your home's existing doorbell wiring. Your purchase is backed by a 1-year Arlo warranty.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.