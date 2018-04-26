Amazon is currently selling its 10-inch Fire HD Tablet for just $99.99, which is $50 lower than its regular price. The price has only dropped this low one other time before, and that was back during Black Friday. This is the largest Fire HD Tablet that is sold right now and comes with a base of 32GB of internal storage. If 32GB isn't enough, you can double the internal storage for $40 more.

The smarter thing to do would be to grab the base tablet for $100 and then add this 200GB SanDisk memory card for just $56, which is a far better value. You may think it's crazy to add a microSD card that's half the price of the tablet, but 200GB is a lot of space so you can easily keep all your movies, music, and more with you while on the go.

You can also save on Amazon's smaller Fire Tablets by bundling them with the all-new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition.

