If you want to protect your privacy and shield your sensitive information, you ought to invest in a VPN. Fortunately, it's not super expensive to get set up with a reliable VPN, especially with deals like this one on CyberGhost. It's currently offering a savings of 71% on its VPN service when you sign up for a 1-year subscription.

You'd regularly pay $12.99 for its service month-to-month and but this to just $3.75 per month. It's billed as an up-front payment of $45 and is one of the cheapest VPNs ways to protect yourself with a VPN for the long term. This spring deal expires soon, though.

Ghostly savings CyberGhost VPN A VPN helps anonymize your internet activity so you can browse without being tracked across the web. You'd regularly pay $13 per month for CyberGhost, but signing up for the 12-month plan at this price drops the monthly cost down to just $3.75. $45.00 $155.88 $111 off See at CyberGhost

You've probably heard of VPNs before, but you might not yet have installed one. If you do any amount of shopping online or if you tend to find yourself hooked up to a public Wi-Fi network like when you're working at your favorite coffee shop, then it's wise to use one.

The internet is a public space, but a VPN works by extending an invisibility cloak across your activity to better anonymize it, stopping you from being tracked or having your information intercepted. VPNs are also great for accessing region-locked content by routing your traffic via a server in another country.

CyberGhost's VPN service boasts 20 million existing users and it has numerous features you want to see from your VPN provider like over 5,700 servers across 90 countries, no user logs, 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, malicious ad, tracker and website blocking, and more.

It also has support for all manner of platforms like macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Fire TV, and more. One CyberGhost subscription allows you to protect up to 7 devices at the same time, which is more than most providers allow. Check out our CyberGhost VPN review for more details on exactly how well it performs.

There's a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can try CyberGhost out risk-free. That's one of the longest money-back offers of any VPN provider. There are, of course, a bunch of different VPN providers out there so we have put together our list of the best VPN deals to help you find the right VPN at the right price.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.