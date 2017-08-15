Schlage adds Android compatibility to its Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt.

Schlage has been around for a long time — if you've gone to a hardware store, you've likely seen its locks and deadbolts front and center. And like any legacy home security company, Schlage has found its way into the connected home space through products like its $229.99 flagship Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, which appends Bluetooth connectivity to a traditional front door keylock.

When the Schlage Sense shipped in 2015, it was only compatible with the iPhone, and was one of the first front door locks to gain Apple HomeKit support — which is fine, but that doesn't address the entire market. Now, Schlage is updating its deadbolt with Android support, allowing millions of new users the opportunity to unlock their front doors with a tap — or a code.

One of the Schlage Sense lock's more interesting features is a touchscreen number pad, which allows for up to 30 unique codes to be used to unlock the door, in addition to a Bluetooth connection to the phone. These codes can be shared with friends, family or temporary guests, but the system is also secure: with an additional accessory providing remote access, users can disable the codes from anywhere or set timers so they expire after a certain period – which is great for, say, Airbnb guests. The benefit of such a system is that, unlike most connected locks, visitors don't need to download the Schlage Sense app if they don't want to.

To shore up additional functionality, Schlage is also releasing a $69.99 Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, which connects the previously Bluetooth-only lock to Wi-Fi, allowing homeowners to unlock and administer the Sense lock from anywhere in the world. The adapter is small and plugs into any outlet, easily connecting to a Wi-Fi router.

The app is available now, and both the Schlage Sense deadbolt and Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adapter are shipping.

