Now rolling out
Galaxy Note 9 starts getting stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0
Samsung has released the stable Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 units running One UI 2.0 beta.
Yes you missed 10 phone releases
The Galaxy S11 may debut as the S20 as Samsung drops the 'e' variant
Samsung may be changing the naming structure of its flagships, moving the next generation to the S20 rather than the S11 as expected. The firm is also said to be making other changes, dropping the "e" line and adding an "Ultra" variant of its new flagship.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
What do you think about the Pixel 4a leaks?
The Pixel 4a was recently unveiled thanks to leaked renders and rumored specs. Based on what we've seen so far, what are you thinking about the phone?
connected home security
No need to spend $200 on a Nest cam with these affordable alternatives
Nest makes great connected cameras, but they can be expensive, and these days it's easy to find similarly simple security systems for much less.