SanDisk's ibi lets your family share and save photos and videos onto one device where they can later be managed and shared using the free ibi apps for PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices. Right now, you can pick this smart photo manager up on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. That's a price match for a one-day sale at Best Buy so we expect the deal will be limited in time at both retailers. This deal saves you $30 off its regular price at other retailers B&H and Target.
Say cheese
SanDisk ibi - The Smart Photo Manager
The 1TB ibi was designed to collect, organize, and share photos and videos with friends and family members. You can transfer files to it using its integrated USB port or via the ibi app on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac devices.
$99.99
$129.99 $30 off
This digital photo and video storage device was built so you can collect, organize, and share photos and videos with your family and friends more easily. It features a 1TB capacity that's capable of holding around 250,000 photos or more than 100 hours of video. The USB port on the back allows you to import photos from your computer or a USB drive, or you can use the free ibi app to transfer photos from your phone or social media.
The app makes it easy to search for photos by date or keywords, and it's also simple to back up any photo or video on your device. You can invite your closest friends and family to a private space called the Inner Circle where everyone can post photos and videos to be viewed collectively. Once content has been transferred to the ibi, it can be streamed to your television using Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Google Chromecast, too.
Remember this deal is only good until the end of the day or sold out. Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum restriction, as well as access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
