The Eufy RoboVac 30C 1500Pa robot vacuum cleaner is down to $179.99 with the code MKTCV97259J3 at Newegg. This deal is coming directly from the official Anker store, which owns the Eufy brand. The deal matches one we've seen a couple times before, but we haven't seen it drop this low in a few weeks. The code takes off $100, and you get free shipping.

The RoboVac 30C is smart with built-in Wi-Fi and can connect to your smart home ecosystem. Use the EufyHome app and either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the robot vacuum with your voice. The less effort you need to put into cleaning your floors the better, right? The app can be used to set routines and tell the robot vacuum when to get to work.

Eufy's RoboVac 30C has a tiny 2.85-inch body so it's small enough to fit under a lot of furniture. It comes with boundary strips, too, so you can keep it out of areas you don't want it to go.

The RoboVac has BoostIQ technology to automatically increase suction power when that extra strength is needed, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of constant suction with little noise pollution. With 1500Pa suctioning, it can clean even the deep dirt on your carpet.

The battery in the 30C lasts for up to 100 minutes, and the machine is smart enough to return to its docking station when the battery runs low. It will recharge and return to work until the job is done.

You'll get a few extra tools with the vacuum, too, so you can customize the vacuuming job. Get a cleaning tool, an extra set of filters, four side brushes, and five cable ties. Anker also provides a one-year warranty.