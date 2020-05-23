It's Memorial Day weekend and a ton of sales are live now as we approach Monday's holiday. Right now you can score a pair of refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds on sale for just $109.99 at BackMarket in mint condition, and you'll even score free shipping and a one-year warranty with the purchase. These earbuds can sell for as much as $230 brand new on Amazon and more regularly sell for around $150 refurbished.

Today's deal is valid on the headphones in both black and silver while supplies last.

The Sony earbuds use industry-leading noise-cancelling technology with a QN1e HD processor, and they have 24bit audio signal processing for improved sound quality. That means you get a full range of powerful sound without the distracting noises of the everyday world around you.

Plus, the earbuds have smart listening technology that automatically switches to an ambient sound mode based on your activity. While you might not want to hear a lot of the noises around you while listening to your favorite music, sometimes it is necessary. You can connect to the companion app on iOS or Android to access the smart listening technology and control your ambient sound settings.

The touch controls on the earbuds allow you play and pause your media, control your smartphone's voice assistant, and answer phone calls with just a tap to your ear.

Each earbud lasts for up six hours, and you can get a total of 24 hours before having to plug in with the charging case. The earbuds also support quick charge, so you can juice up for 10 minutes and get 90 minutes of playtime. You'll receive a set of triple comfort earbuds and long hybrid silicone rubber earbuds so you can find the perfect fit for your ears. The case charges using an included USB-C cable.