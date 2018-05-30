Cybersecurity has never been more important, yet there are new high-profile breaches seemingly on a daily basis. To combat those with malicious intent, penetration testers are employed to find weak spots in defenses.
The cybersecurity profession covers a wide swath of information and education, and getting a jumpstart on a career can be frustrating as you attempt to gather all the necessary resources. Instead of running around, looking for the required materials, why not grab a bundle of ebooks and start learning with 2,724 pages of course material?
Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on a 2018 Supercharged Cybersecurity bundle that contains 10 courses and associated ebooks.
This course and ebook bundle covers Kali Linux, Wireshark 2, and Python penetration testing, along with a whole lot more. The bundle includes the following:
- Kali Linux 2 Assuring Security by Penetration Testing
- Kali Linux 2: Windows Penetration Testing
- Mastering Kali Linux Wireless Pentesting
- Learning Python Web Penetration Testing
- Expert Metasploit Penetration Testing
- Building Virtual Pentesting Labs for Advanced Penetration Testing
- Practical Mobile Forensics
- Learning Python for Forensics
- Digital Forensics with Kali Linux
- Network Analysis Using Wireshark 2
If you're ready to get a jumpstart on a career in cybersecurity ― and especially penetration testing ― this bundle should prove invaluable.