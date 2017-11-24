Get some solid Huawei Android hardware for a great price this Black Friday.

The Black Friday deals continue to roll and if you're in the UK and looking for a new phone or smartwatch, Amazon has a couple of great deals to tempt you with.

Both the Honor 9 and the Huawei Watch 2 have some pretty significant price reductions.

The blue Honor 9 is down to £307.99, which considering the 64GB internal storage, dual cameras, 4GB of RAM and Kirin 960 processor represents great value. Check out our full review for more if you're tempted.

The Huawei Watch 2 is one of the many one-day-only deals and you can get the Sport model for £179.99 for the regular version, or £209.99 for the 4G enabled model. The Watch 2 Classic has also had its price cut, yours for £249.99.

These won't be around long, so grab 'em while you can!

