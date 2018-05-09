Cool moms deserve cool phones! To help celebrate Mother's Day, Verizon is hooking you up with some sweet BOGO deals on some of the hottest Android devices out there.

Buy any one of these devices from Verzion and snag another one for free.

Buy One, Get One Free Deal

Buy any one of these devices on an installment plan and you'll get another free via monthly bill credits. This deal does not require a device trade-in, but you will need to stay with Verizon for the full 24 months to get the total value of this offer.

Purchase of new phone must be on an installment plan

Credit for the second phone is applied via 24 monthly bill credits and starts within 2 bills. To get the full value, you will need to stay on your installment payment plan for the full 24 months.

Activation fee of $25/line applies

Requires a new line of service to qualify

If you cancel service, the full balance is due

This deal excludes device's sales taxes



Pixel 2 Pixel 2 XL LG V30 Moto Z2 Note 8 Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+