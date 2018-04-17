Security cameras are something that you may not be thinking of adding to your home, or you may want to but don't want to pay a small fortune to do so. Well, today Amazon has some big discounts on a variety of systems that you'll want to check out. The most affordable option in this sale is Arlo's one camera system with outdoor security mount for just $105.99. The camera itself normally sells for $140 and the mount is an additional $20, making this a savings of $55.

The 3-pack of Arlo Pro 2 cameras is down to $509.99 from its regular $680 price tag, marking its first price drop since the release back at the end of February. If you want to go all out, the 6-camera Arlo Pro system is currently $711.99, which is $130 lower than it has ever sold for in the past. Arlo's systems are some of the most user-friendly options and are extremely easy to set up and use. You'll have access to the most recent 7 days of recordings under the company's free plan, but if you want to be able to see more, you'll need to pay upwards of $149 a year.

There are also a few IP camera systems that are discounted today, including this LaView 4 1080P set, which can still push notifications of motion to your phone but records locally to its 2TB internal drive. It sells for $289.99 today, and the 6-camera version is $90 more at $379.99. The process of setting these up is a bit more intense, but in the long-run, they can save you a bit more money since there is no monthly or yearly fee associated with them.

Be sure to check out all the options and grab one before the day is over and the prices run away.