Amazon is running a big one-day sale on a variety of PC components and accessories, saving you up to 25% on the purchase. With popular brands like MSI, ASUS, AMD, Seagate, WD, and more included, you'll want to take a few minutes out of your day to check this out.
Some of the deals include:
- AMD Ryzen 7 Processor - $214.99 (Was $309)
- MSI Gaming Radeon RX 580 Graphics Card - $299.99 (Was $380)
- Corsair RM750x Modular Power Supply - $99.99 (Was $130)
- Seagate 4TB Internal 3.5-inch Hard Drive - $139.99 (Was $175)
- WD Black 250GB SSD - $93.49 (Was $120)
- Corsair Carbide Series Gaming Tower - $74.99 (Was $100)
- ASUS Curved VA326H 31.5-inch Monitor - $294.99 (Was $399)
There's plenty more to check out as well, but keep in mind these prices are only good for today, May 31.