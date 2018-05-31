Amazon is running a big one-day sale on a variety of PC components and accessories, saving you up to 25% on the purchase. With popular brands like MSI, ASUS, AMD, Seagate, WD, and more included, you'll want to take a few minutes out of your day to check this out.

Some of the deals include:

There's plenty more to check out as well, but keep in mind these prices are only good for today, May 31.