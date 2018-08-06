Amazon has a variety of Netgear's Arlo security cameras on sale today, as well as some accessories that you'll want to use with them. You can get started with a 3-camera Arlo Pro 2 kit for $449.99, or the 5-camera Arlo Pro kit for $549.99 depending how many cameras you need at your house. If you already have a kit and just want an extra camera, you can pick one up for $99.99.

Not sure what the difference is between the Arlo Pro and Arlo Pro 2? Don't worry, you're not alone. Our pals at iMore broke it down for us and point out that the video quality (720p vs 1080p), Activity Zones, and a few other small features are what set them apart.

There's also a selection of mounts and skins available for as little as $15 today. Be sure to check out all the deals and grab one before the price runs out.

See at Amazon