If you're hunting for a new Chromebook, Black Friday might be your best bet to land a great deal.

In the case of deal-hunting Brits, Amazon UK is coming out with a big hitter for Black Friday now the occasion is finally upon us. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is a premium Chromebook with a lot of great things going for it, and for Black Friday you can grab one and save a packet.

Inside it packs a Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while having a 12.5-inch Full HD touch display that, you guessed it, flips right around to give you a Chrome OS tablet. You've got USB-C, too, and a solid metal construction that makes it both stylish and durable. And with up to 10-hours battery life it's the laptop that can go out with your for the day without worrying about bringing a charger.

For Black Friday you'll only be paying £429.99, and it won't be around for long. Grab it while it's hot!

See at Amazon