Anker is back with another one-day sale for Amazon Prime members only. The sale has a few different items in it, and most of them are perfect for using this summer. First up is Anker's SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth headphones, which are down to $20.49. These are one of the best sets of headphones the company sells for and they normally sell for closer to $30.

If you need to entertain more than just yourself with some music, the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. Right now you can grab the black version for $27.99, or splurge and spend $1 more for the blue or red one. These offer water resistance, great sound quality from the 12W drivers, and 24 hours of battery life per charge. You get all of this out of a package you can nearly fit in your pocket (seriously), so don't miss out.

Finally, Amazon has a set of its portable projectors on sale as well. The Nebula Mars Lite is down to $299.99 while the slightly larger Nebula Mars is sitting at $419.99. These normally sell for closer to $400 and $600 respectively. You can pair either of these up with a nice display and watch movies at up to 150 inches in size. They have built-in speakers, inputs for music and movie playback, and more.

To get these prices, you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you aren't already one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this discount and all the other upcoming ones for Prime Day.

