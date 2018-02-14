Amazon has already discounted had the Echo Dot priced at $40 for the past week or so, but this new deal helps drop that price even lower. Simply adding two Echo Dots to your cart (in either color) will result in an additional $10 discount, which drops them down to just $35 each.

Buying multiple Echo Dots may be smarter than you think. Odds are once you start using it to answer questions, control your smart home gear, and other tasks you will want another one for your house. You can use them to talk to each other if you wanted or to play music in multiple rooms.

I have four of these in my house already, and this deal probably just upped that to six. Don't miss out on this great price.

See at Amazon