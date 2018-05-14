Amazon currently has select Amazon Key configurations on sale for a limited time. The minimum discount is $69.99, though some of them are discounted by up to $89.99. With this price drop, the base kit goes from $290 down to $219.99, and when you pair that with the recent feature additions to the service, it makes for quite a compelling offer.

You'll have to build your kit and add it to your cart to see the final discount. They all come with Amazon's Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and then you can pick between a couple of Kwikset and Yale smart locks. The locks come in a few different color options as well, so be sure to pick the one that matches your home the best.

Amazon recently increased the number of lock options from three to eight and added a number of other great features as well. Non-Prime members can now use it, and guest codes can be set to let people inside your home without a key. These codes can expire once used, making it easier to let in your house cleaner, dog walker, children and more.

If you've been considering one of these kits, now's the time to buy.

See at Amazon