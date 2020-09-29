If you're looking for a little help around the house, the recently-released Eufy RoboVac G30 smart robot vacuum is well worth picking up today at Amazon. It's $80 off there for a limited time, dropping its price to a new all-time low of $239.99. Considering it hit the market at $350, this is one of the best robot vacuum deals out there right now.
The RoboVac G30 features Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 for powerful cleaning for increased efficiency, 2000Pa suction power, drop-proof technology, and the ability to be controlled using an app on your phone or even with a voice assistant like Alexa.
The RoboVac G30 features Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 for powerful cleaning and increased efficiency, 2000Pa suction power, and drop-proof technology that prevents it from falling down stairs. Eufy's BoostIQ technology automatically increases the suction power as needed and the battery lasts for as long as 110 minutes. When it's finished cleaning or when it runs out of battery, it returns to its charging base all on its own to power back up.
Since it can charge itself, you can have the G30 to clean on a schedule that suits you automatically. Alternatively, you can control it manually via the EufyHome app or with your voice using your Alexa devices. The app also gives you an in-depth cleaning history so you can see where the vacuum has been and any areas that may have been missed.
Eufy includes the necessary charging base and power adapter, 2 side brushes, an additional unibody filter, a cleaning tool, as well as five cable ties for keeping dangling wires out of the way around your home. The RoboVac G30 is backed by a 12-month warranty. If the RoboVac G30 isn't quite right for your needs, be sure to peep our list of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals for some alternative options with prices from under $200.
