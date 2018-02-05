It pays to buy more than one!

You can save $10 on the Google Home Mini or $30 on the full-sized Google Home as stand-alone purchases. If you want multiples, you can save $30 on two Home Minis or $60 when you buy a Google Home and Home Mini together.

Don't worry, the Home Max isn't being left out of the fun here. Pair it with a Home Mini and save $40, which is like getting the smaller one for free with the purchase. You may be able to pick these bundles up at your local Best Buy depending on availability, so be sure to check out the sale and grab the ones that are best for you!

