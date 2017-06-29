Team Thrifter is back again, this time helping you save up to 50% on some new PC accessories!
Odds are that right now you are dealing with an accessory for your PC that annoys you in some way, shape, or form. Whether it be a key not functioning properly on your keyboard, a mouse that scrolls horribly, or a webcam that looks like you are using a potato. End the struggles, and treat yourself to an upgrade today! Right now you can find select Logitech PC accessories for up to 50% off at Amazon, making it far more affordable to upgrade that gear.
Some of the deals include:
- Logitech Wireless Performance Mouse MX - $39.99 (Normally $54.53
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam - $49.99 (Normally $99.99)
- Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard - $23.74 (Normally $49.99)
- Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset w/ mic - $24.99 (Normally $34.99)
- Logitech Wireless Solar K750 Keyboard (Windows) - $39.99 (Normally $42.91)
- Logitech Wireless Solar K750 Keyboard (Mac) - $37.50 (Normally $59.95)
There are a bunch of other great accessories available in this sale as well, so be sure to hit the link below to check them all out. Don't forget, these prices are only good for today, June 29, so don't wait too long to place your order.
