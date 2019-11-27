Ecobee is now on a 5th generation of smart thermostat. The company has been doing this for so long, you've got to be asking yourself "Why don't I have one of these yet?" Well, Black Friday is your chance to change that. Ecobee is discounting the newest SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite. Grab the first for $199, $50 off its regular price, and grab the second for $139, $30 off what it normally sells for. This is only the second time we've seen the SmartThermostat go on sale since it was released earlier this year, and the Ecobee3 Lite's deal price is the lowest it has gone since May. You can also find these prices at Best Buy.

Getting Warmer Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control, smart sensor, and Alexa The Ecobee3 Lite is also on sale for $139 if you need a less expensive option. Use the smart sensor to monitor important rooms in your home. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and smart home integration. $199.00 $250.00 $51 off See at Amazon

What are the differences between these two devices? Well, the Ecobee3 Lite is a couple generations behind, but more than that it's designed to be an entry-level thermostat with only the most basic of features. If money is an issue or you're worried a new smart thermostat might be too technical or complicated for you, the Ecobee3 Lite is the one you want. In our roundup of smart thermostats, we said it had the best value. Since its original release, Ecobee has added compatibility with remote room sensors, too, so you can set this up for multi-room monitoring if you want.

Everything the Ecobee3 Lite does, the Ecobee SmartThermostat does better. It even comes with a smart sensor right off the bat so you can set up monitoring of your most important room. In addition to temperature control, smart home compatibility, and custom alerts and reminders that both versions have, the newest Ecobee thermostat adds Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, an updated glass design instead of plastic, and more. Since it has Bluetooth, not only can you use the built-in Alexa voice assistant to control your thermostat and the rest of your smart home, but you can also use it to answer phone calls or stream Spotify if you want.

Both versions come with a three-year warranty.

