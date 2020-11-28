Time to grab a new mechanical keyboard. The Logitech G815 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard has dropped in price to $149.99 at Amazon. That's $50 off its regular price and a match for the lowest we've ever seen. It only first started dropping to this price within the last few weeks, too, so this is a great price and even better if you missed the last drop.

Cyber Monday Logitech G815 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard All three mechanical switch styles are on sale including Clicky, Tactile, and Linear. Offers low-profile mechanical switches for speed, accuracy, and performance. LightSync is Logitech's unique RGB system. Built for durability with customizable keys. $149.99 $200.00 $50 off See at Amazon

The G815 is a keyboard that Logitech announced a little over a year ago. Since then it has mostly sold for around $200, and it's actually the budget version of the lineup since the G915 usually goes for $250 even though it's temporarily down to about $233 right now. We haven't seen either of these keyboards drop in price very often.

The G815 has a lot of great features, but it all starts with the mechanical switches. These are low profile switches designed for speed, accuracy, and precision. They are half the height of normal switches, which helps with the responsiveness. Plus the GL Clicky version offers you a distinctive sound with every key press along with tactile feedback that lets you know you hit the key. All three styles are on sale though: Clicky, Tactile, and Linear.

Logitech's LightSync tech is pretty cool, too. This is the same sort of customizable RGB you'll find in other PC peripehrals. You'll be able to pick your favorite colors, create some neat effects, and choose from more than 16 million color options. With LightSync, though, you can actually synchronize the light with other Logitech gear and some third-party stuff. RGB lighting is cool, but have you tried an in-sync RGB light extravaganza?

The keyboard is made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for both rigidity and durability. And it has five dedicated G-keys. These are just additional keys on the keyboard aside from all the normal ones. You can program them with custom macros or set them to execute certain commands based on the game or the app you're using.

The keyboard also has USB 2.0 pass-through for hooking up something else like a mouse or a flash drive. There are dedicated media controls, too. Use Logitech's G hub software to customize everything mentioned above.