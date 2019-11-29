Black Friday is a great time to upgrade to a brand new phone, and Amazon continues to be a great source for finding some of the best deals on smartphones. Among all the great Black Friday deals, we've been specifically waiting for Amazon to drop deals on phones with Alexa built-in. These are phones that come with Alexa pre-installed right out of the box, meaning you'll be able to summon Alexa for all of your daily inquiries and smart home commands. These are especially great phones for anyone who already owns and loves other Amazon Echo products powered by Alexa, and loves the idea of seamless Alexa integration in a smartphone.

Moto G7 - $180 (Save $120) The Moto G7 is a mid-range phone with a sleek glass design, giving it a nice premium feel despite the steeply discounted sticker price. The phone is built around a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display that ensures all your apps, games, and more look sharp and colorful, and the dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear camera combo manages to some good photos. You'll enjoy Motorola's software optimizations, which include the always-on Moto Display and Moto Actions that let you, for example, launch the camera with a twist of the wrist. All of that, along with hands-free support for Alexa, makes the Moto G7 a phone worth considering this Black Friday.

Hands-free Alexa support Moto G7 Sleek design and software Moto G7 is a stalwart mid-range phone that offers well-rounded features in a stylish package. It's also an absolute steal at this discounted price. $180 at Amazon

Motorola One Action - $240 (Save $110) From a hardware standpoint, the Motorola One Action has a lot to offer. Its 6.3-inch Full HD+ display has a unique 21:9 form factor, giving you an extra tall and narrow canvas. It can be a little unwieldy, but it's great for content consumption and looks quite good. There's also a snappy Exynos octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 3,500 mAh battery, and NFC for Google Pay support. The triple-camera system on the back delivers with a 16-megapixel "action camera" lens, which lets you shoot landscape video while comfortably holding your phone in portrait mode.

This might be the One Motorola One Action The best Alexa Built-In phone you can buy The Motorola One Action stands tall as one of the best Alexa built-in phones you can buy. It offers a great display and camera package at a competitive price. $240 at Amazon

LG G8 ThinQ - $399.99 (Save $450) The LG G8 ThinQ is LG's flagship device for 2019. While it does a lot of things right, it fell short when compared against the competing devices at its launch price. But that was then and this is now, and the LG G8 offers a great value at this price. With this phone you get solid and attractive hardware built around a 6.1-inch display that looks great and also doubled as a speaker through LG's "Boombox" technology. There's also some legacy features you might enjoy, such as a proper fingerprint sensor on the back, microSD card slot, and a headphone jack with a built-in DAC.

Your biggest savings LG G8 ThinQ Save 50% off the regular price The LG G8 is a solid and well-designed phone with great battery life. It features some old faves such as a fingerprint sensor on the back and a headphone jack. $400 at Amazon

LG Stylo 5 - $160 (Save $140) When you think of phones with a built-in stylus, you probably think of the (crazy expensive) Samsung Galaxy Note series. However, you can enjoy the full convenience of a stylus without breaking the bank with the LG Stylo 5. You can use the stylus for handwriting notes, drawing pictures, or just navigating around the phone on its 6.2-inch display. Other notable features include NFC for contactless transactions via Google Pay, expandable storage via microSD, and push-to-talk support for Alexa that uses the phone's power button.

Push-to-Talk with Alexa LG Stylo 5 The best Alexa built-in phone with a stylus If you like the idea of a stylus-touting phone but don't have the kind of cash for a Note, the LG Stylo 5 is calling your name. $160 at Amazon

