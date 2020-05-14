Upgrade to the LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone and get $400 off the price when you sign up with Verizon. That brings the price down to $22.92 a month for 24 months instead of its regular price of $39.58 a month for a total of $550.08 versus $949.92 when all is said and done. This deal is only available online and requires a you to put the phone on a new line of service.

You can also save up to $550 with an eligible trade-in. Plus, if you're switching to Verizon from elsewhere and signing up on an Unlimited plan, you can get a $150 Verizon gift card sent to you. That's even more savings.

Save a bunch LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone Verizon You can also save up to $550 with a trade-in and get another $150 as a gift card if you switch to Verizon and sign up on an Unlimited plan. All these credits, including the $400, are applied over the course of a 24-month commitment. Switch and save. $550.08 $949.92 $400 off See at Verizon

Verizon is also looking out for all its customers impacted by COVID-19. You won't have to worry about late fees, and you can get free international calling to any country with a level 3 advisory from the CDC. Prepaid customers can get 300 additional minutes, activation fees can get waived, Unlimited plans have more data for hotspots, and more. In times like these, it's important to know you can always get in contact with your loved ones if you need to.

All the monetary savings will be applied to your monthly bill in the form of credits that are spread out across the length of your 24-month plan. As long as you continue to meet whatever prerequisites are required, you'll continue to see the promo credits applied.

The $150 Verizon gift card requires you to switch to Verizon from somewhere else. Once you've made the switch, just go to Verizon's Promotion Center website. Enter the code SPRINGTIME and fill out the relevant information. You'll need to do this within 30 days of activating your device. After that, it takes about eight weeks to receive the card.

The trade-in value will be worth up to $550 if you choose any of the Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans and worth up to $250 if you're upgrading instead of doing it as a new line. You'll get $350 with any other Unlimited plan. There are a wide range of phones eligible for this trade-in program, including any iPhone newer than the iPhone 6, the Samsung Galaxy S6 or newer, the Note 4 or newer, the Pixel or newer, and more. Chances are if you have a phone from the last ten years you'll be able to take advantage of this deal.