If you connect to the internet, you should be using a VPN.

People who care about their privacy (which should be everyone) have begun connecting to a VPN everytime they use the internet, but picking the right VPN provider can be a hard task. There are a ton of services out there, and they range in price from free to $100 or more a year. If you haven't already settled into a VPN, today may be the day that you do that.

New customers to IPVanish's service can score a 30% discount on its one-year plan with the coupon code MASKDATA. This discount drops the price down to just $54.59 for the first year, meaning you are only paying around $4.55 a month to keep your browsing more secure.

From our review of the service:

Not only is IPVanish's Quick Connect menu suitable for novice users, there's also a host of settings in the background that advanced users will love. There are over 850 servers in more than 60 countries, and you'll be using one of 40,000 shared IP addresses. Tack on a lack of log keeping and secure connection protocols, and you have a very strong option.

This deal is good through November 1, so you won't want to wait too long to make the purchase. Be sure to check it out today, and add that extra layer of security while connecting to the internet.

