Here's a sale that reminds us of the Amazon deals of yesteryear. The Fire HD 8 32GB tablet is down to $59.99 today. You can get that savings in black, white, plum, and twilight blue. The tablet, which is a brand new version just introduced this year, normally sells for $90. It has only dropped this low twice before, and both of those sales expired quickly. Expect the same here. Get the version without special offers at a discount as well.

That's not the only way to save today, either. Upgrade to 64GB and you can get it for $89.99 instead of $120. This includes all four colors, and the version without special offers is also discounted to $104.99 from $135.

You can even get the newest addition to the HD 8 family, the HD 8 Plus on sale for $79.99 from $110 or the version that includes a wireless charging dock for $119.99 from $140. Without the special offers, it's down to $94.99 from $125. Plus, you guessed it, the 64GB version is also on sale.

Read our review of the HD 8 Plus that gave it a Recommended badge and said, "if you want the best tablet experience for consuming content that isn't an iPad, this is probably the device you want. It's insanely affordable, and it has a full HD screen, decent sound, and smart home utility."

The 2020 edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates that you'd expect from a new model. It features up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM. It also has microSD support up to 1TB, so you can expand your storage whether you go with 32GB or 64GB. The 8-inch device also got USB-C fast charging for the first time, includes hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, and a Game Mode.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is an all-new device that brings with it wireless charging support and a new Wireless Charging Dock. With that accessory, the device essentially transforms into an Echo Show smart display that can show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more.

We called the new Fire HD 8 a "no-brainer upgrade" in our in-depth review so you really want to grab one today at a discount. We also compared the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus to help you understand the subtle differences and decide which is the right version for you.