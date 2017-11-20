Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Plus and get a free Philips Hue bulb!

When it comes to creating a smart home, there are few ways that make the process easier than the Amazon Echo Plus, a connected speaker that can connect with various devices and allow you to manage them all through the power of voice. For a limited time only, the online retail giant is offering £30 off the Echo Plus in the UK and is bundling a Philips Hue bulb to get started.

Priced at £109.99, you not only get the smart hub that can connect to various services and even playback music, but also what will be the start of transforming your home into a connected world. The Philips Hue family of bulbs are not just ideal for shining light in dark areas but can be controlled remotely thanks to built-in wireless.

As an added bonus, you don't need a Philips Hue hub device to bridge the gap between the Amazon Echo Plus and said bulbs. Everything works as is.

