Take a look at Amazon UK's used product range to save a further 20 percent on already discounted prices.

Purchasing new products isn't always the best way to save money and bag a stellar deal. Existing owned products can be an afterthought but should be considered, especially on returned products that haven't been used at all. Amazon's own Warehouse, which houses all returned and used products, is offering a further 20 percent discount on the already applied Warehouse price drop.

Some enticing deals include hard drives, monitors, laptops, and much more. Just be sure to remember to add products only sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals in order to take advantage of the further 20 percent savings. This promotion is also not tied to a minimum purchase requirement.

See at Amazon