The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 16 Ohm over-ear headphones are down to $129 on Amazon thanks to the $20 off on-page coupon you can clip. That brings these headphones down to their lowest price ever. They have never dropped below $139 directly on Amazon and have sold as high as $180 this year.

Most of the DT 770 Pro headphones come in a color variation that includes a black headband and gray ear cups. The 16 Ohm version has this Ninja Black version. Not only is it on sale, it's also a limited edition. Grab them while this special edition is down to a low price.

Audio Upgrade Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 16 Ohm over-ear headphones With only 16 Ohm impedance, these headphones are suited for plug-and-play with your smartphone, gaming console, and more. Provide a neutral listening environment with exceptional noise isolation and impulse response. Also very comfortable. $129.00 $159.00 $30 off See at Amazon

These are wired, professional-sounding headphones for the audiophiles out there. Normally headphones like this would require an amp or something similar to get the most out of them. If you were going with the DT 770 Pro 80 Ohm or similar, that might be true. These are 16 Ohm headphones, though, which makes them perfectly suited for plug-and-play. If you're looking for a way to get the most out of your music and you're using a mobile device or gaming console to listen, then these are the headphones you want.

Listen to your music with a critical ear and monitor your sound in a more professional way with these headphones. They create a neutral listening environment. That means perfect isolation from outside noises and great impulse response.

Don't worry about long-term comfort, either. If you plan to use these while gaming or watching a movie, you won't even notice they're on your head even after a long gaming session. The headband is padded and designed to fit comfortably. The ear cups won't grow uncomfortable over time. Plus, the design of the cables means you can take these headphones on and off a lot without ever really tangling them.