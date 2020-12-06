Source: StackCommerce
The Nintendo Switch is a brilliant gaming machine, but it has one major flaw: no Bluetooth audio. If you would like to go wireless and talk while you play, the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro is a must-have accessory. In this Windows Central deal, it's now 14% off MSRP at just $42.99.
Essentially, the HomeSpot adapter works as a bridge between your Switch and your headphones. You simply plug it into the USB-C port on your console and hit the blue button to connect your headphones.
The adapter utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 to provide crisp wireless sound. This technology also allows your headphones to connect to two devices at once. As a result, you can hear gaming effects and chat with your friends via your smartphone at the same time.
Rated 4.7/5 stars on Amazon, the HomeSpot adapter even has a built-in microphone to help you communicate with teammates and a rocker switch for adjusting volume.
It's normally priced at $49.99, but you can grab the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Nintendo Switch today for just $42.99 with this deal.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
