Amazon just announced an all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition and now the company is already offering a pre-order discount. This seems to be a new trend for Amazon, the company announces a new product and then begins offering some bundles that help you save some cash on the purchase. For a limited time, when you pre-order two of the new tablets you can save $100 on the purchase, dropping the price of both 10-inch tablets down to $299.98.

If you have multiple kids at home, this bundle is the way to go. You can order it with one pink and one blue tablet, one blue and one yellow, or one yellow and one pink tablet at this price. Each tablet has a 10-inch display, 32GB of internal storage, a kid-proof case, and one year of Amazon's Free-Time Unlimited service.

Each tablet is backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if your kids manage to break it you can simply contact Amazon and get it replaced for free, no questions asked. These are set to begin shipping on July 11, so be sure to get your order in now so you can have it when it launches.

