Right now you can save $100 on the Razer Phone when you use coupon code 120HZ during checkout. While it may not have a flashy edge-to-edge display or the latest and greatest in camera technology, the Razer Phone has a bunch of features that are quite appealing. It has a 120Hz UltraMotion display with HDR, dual front-firing speakers, a huge 4000mAh battery, and more.
We wrapped up a recent second opinion review saying:
The bottom line here is that the Razer is asking $700 for a phone that offers supreme performance in some areas while falling short in others. Depending on how you primarily use your phone will be key in determining whether a ridiculously smooth (but occasionally dim) display backed by top-end performance specs can outweigh a lackluster (but functional) camera setup. Whether fantastic, front-facing speakers offer more value to you than a seamless display with no bezels.
If you love gaming and play a lot of them on your phone, this is the phone for you. If you're looking for something that looks a little more modern and don't need the gaming enhancements, check out this great deal on an Essential Phone.