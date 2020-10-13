Amazon's huge Prime Day sale is here and a bunch of brands are already kicking off their promotions for Prime members at the site. One such sale is just getting started at Satechi's Amazon store where its popular tech accessories are discounted by as much as 50%. Satechi's product portfolio features everything from wireless charging pads and cables, to Apple Watch stands, keyboards, Bluetooth headphones, and more, so be sure to check out the entire selection.

Whether you're looking for tech to use at home or on-the-go, Satechi has a ton of options to help keep you connected. Consider Satechi's USB-C 75W Travel Charger for example. It features a broad input range of 100 to 240V to support international voltage requirements. With its USB-C Power Delivery port, Quick Charge 3.0 port, and two USB-A ports, you'll have no trouble powering up devices quickly no matter where you are. It's 33% off at $39.99, down from $59.99.

Another fine pick is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. With today's Prime Day deal, you'll save $20 off its full cost and find it much easier to keep your stuff powered up.

Satechi sells keyboards and computer mice, charging stations for the office and USB charging accessories for the car, mounts and stands for monitors, and a whole selection of USB-C accessories to use the code on.

Satechi's sale is only set to last through the end of Prime Day on Tuesday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's Amazon store before then to see what you could score at a discount.

