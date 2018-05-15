Amazon is back with another one-day sale on various SanDisk memory products. From high-capacity microSD cards to durable portable SSDs, there's something here for everyone. Many of these prices are historic lows for these items, or pretty close to it.

Whether you're looking to add storage to your phone, tablet or action camera, or want to be able to keep your files mobile with you all the time, there are tons of deals here that you won't want to miss.