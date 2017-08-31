The SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-1 card will retail for $249.

SanDisk has rolled out the world's largest capacity microSD card at IFA. The 400GB card can store 40 hours of Full HD video content, and transfers files at up to 100MB/s. SanDisk's parent company Western Digital was able to double the capacity of the 200GB card — which made its debut two years ago — by turning to a new production process.

SanDisk's card also meets the SD Association's Application Performance Class 1 (A1) spec, hitting a minimum random read/write speed of 1500 and 500 IOPS respectively. What that essentially means is that you'll be able to use SanDisk's 400GB card to run apps.

The card is also waterproof, shockproof, X-ray proof, and resistant to temperature changes. SanDisk is also rolling out a ten-year limited warranty.

And now for the price — the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-1 card will retail for $249.99.

