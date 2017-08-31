The SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-1 card will retail for $249.
SanDisk has rolled out the world's largest capacity microSD card at IFA. The 400GB card can store 40 hours of Full HD video content, and transfers files at up to 100MB/s. SanDisk's parent company Western Digital was able to double the capacity of the 200GB card — which made its debut two years ago — by turning to a new production process.
SanDisk's card also meets the SD Association's Application Performance Class 1 (A1) spec, hitting a minimum random read/write speed of 1500 and 500 IOPS respectively. What that essentially means is that you'll be able to use SanDisk's 400GB card to run apps.
The card is also waterproof, shockproof, X-ray proof, and resistant to temperature changes. SanDisk is also rolling out a ten-year limited warranty.
And now for the price — the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-1 card will retail for $249.99.
Reader comments
Oh, I need this (once the price drops)
I already know they'll cost more than I'm willing to pay, should push the 200s down though.
Only really use a micro SD card in my Switch anyway, and that seems fine with 128 for now.
400GB micro SD cards...
I must be getting old, cause it's enough to boggle my mind lol.
Why is this card rated U1 & not U3 if it's supposedly fast enough to run applications?
Shut up and take my money!!!
And here we are with some manufacturers ardent that SD cards are trash.
Thank goodness for choice in the Android space!
The price is lower than I expected. I remember paying $275 for my first 256 megabyte SD card.