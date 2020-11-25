Expandable storage may not be as commonplace in phones as it used to be, but there are still plenty of devices that support microSD cards — including the Galaxy S20 FE, which topped our list as the best Android phone of the year for most consumers.

Even if your phone doesn't support expandable storage, though, there are still plenty of good reasons to grab a microSD card. You can toss one into your Nintendo Switch to hold far more games internally, or pop it into your favorite action camera or drone (or even the full-sized SD slot of your DSLR using an adapter) to keep shooting for longer. During Black Friday week, SanDisk's popular 128GB offering is available for 25% off, bringing the total price down to just $15.

SanDisk has been a trusted brand in storage since the beginning of time — well, maybe not that long, but the company has a long-standing reputation for its high-quality and reliable storage solutions, ranging from some of the best microSD cards to external hard drives, portable SSDs, and more.

This Black Friday deal saves you 25% on SanDisk's Ultra series microSD card, a Class 10 UHS-1 card capable of up to 100MB/s read speeds — yes, that's megabytes, equivalent to roughly 800 megabits per second. That's fast enough to play back high-res videos on your phone with ease, and even fast enough to run games on the Nintendo Switch.

Using the included full-size SD card adapter, you can also put this card into a dedicated camera for an affordable storage solution. With roughly 15MB/s (120Mbps) write speeds, you can shoot 4K video on a camera like the Sony a7 III, which shoots at a maximum 100Mbps, without any trouble.