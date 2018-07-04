SanDisk's 250GB Extreme Portable SSD is down to $89.99 at Amazon today. This limited-time deal marks the first time it has ever been significantly discounted from its regular price of $100. The 500GB version is also down to a new all-time low price of $125.99 for those who need more storage.

Portable SSDs are relatively new. At least, affordable ones are. This SSD has read/write speeds of 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s respectively. It is dust-resistant, shock-resistant, and water-resistant. The interface is USB 3.1 Type-C with an adapter for Type-A. It works with both Windows and Mac.

At Amazon, close to 70 customers have reviewed this portable SSD with 4.6 out of 5 stars.

