The use of graphene with lithium-ion batteries could increase battery capacity by 45-percent make charge speeds five times faster.
Smartphones today are becoming slimmer, bezels are shrinking, processors are getting faster, and more software features are added. Unfortunately, when it comes to battery technology, there's nothing terribly exciting happening at the moment. Or is there?
According to a report published by Nature, Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology has been working with graphene to both increase battery capacity and drastically reduce recharge times. Samsung's used the material to create a "graphene ball" – a special coating that's used inside a typical lithium-ion battery that's found in most modern smartphones.
With the graphene ball, Samsung has reportedly been able to increase battery capacity by as much as 45-percent and increase the speed of charging by five times.
There's currently no time-frame as to when this tech will make its way to consumers.
Devices like the Huawei Mate 10 and Pixel 2 XL already offer tremendous battery life, but imagine their current performance enhanced by 45%. OnePlus's Dash Charge system is crazy fast, and while getting "a day's power in half an hour" is convenient, possibly being able to charge your phone from 0 to 100-percent in less than 20 minutes is out of this world.
Better yet, Samsung's team that's been working on the graphene ball report that batteries with the new tech still hold a charge retention of 78-percent even after 500 total charge cycles. In other words, you can get wild recharge times without having to worry nearly as much about degrading the quality of the battery itself.
Samsung has filed patents for this graphene ball in both the United States and South Korea, but it's unclear for the time being when we'll see this technology implemented into smartphones that we can actually buy and use. We're likely a few years off before any of this comes to market, but the fact that this tech exists and is actively being worked on is still extremely exciting.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Samsung's use of graphene in batteries makes charging five times faster
Meh, ten years later and we won't be able to see any of this
"charge retention of 78-percent even after 500 total charge cycles"
That actually doesn't sound very good to me. If current batteries are worse, then I can see why people want user-replaceable batteries.
And I thought most contemporary batteries had at least 1,000 charge cycles.
I dream of battery life reaching that of the pre-smartphone era. Kids these days don't know how sweet it was only having to charge your phone every 4 to 7 days
You should realize, dumb phones way back in 2002 were still packing pretty chunky batteries (the 3310 had 1,900mah in total), and had extremely limited features and usability. Also, phones back then were actually the opposite of efficient.. That 1,900mah 3310 would last 4 days at most (if actually used), but all it had to do was make calls, texts, or play snake.. With an insanely small screen to power.
If you packed today's tech in the same footprint, you could multiply the longevity by 10.
So while battery duration did suffer, its only due to out demand for content and usability. When new battery tech becomes available, it won't be long before that longevity is once again challenged by even more demanding tech. I don't think the race for long lasting smart phones will ever stop.
I think we all realize this already...
yeah the Nokia "candy bar" phone was great, battery would last that long and made out of plastic. if you dropped the cover battery and cell part would fly apart in 3 pieces. Snap it back together, would always work just fine. they could make phones like that today, but wouldn't be a cool as a stupid glass sandwich with rounded edges.
Rather than give us phones with 4500-5000 mAh like everybody wants, they will make them like .3 mm thick or something stupid.
lol! Why do I have the feeling there is some marketing gimp at every company thinking the same exact thing ;)
Finally graphene is doing something good. Next up processors!