Earlier this week, a new leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. An unboxing video of the Galaxy Buds 2 has now been posted on YouTube , revealing a few more details about the upcoming earbuds.

The earbuds' retail packaging confirms that they will offer active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life. They are tipped to provide up to 28 hours of play time with ANC disabled. Inside the box, you get a square-shaped charging case, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, extra ear tips, and some documents.

As you can see in the video above, the Galaxy Buds Pro automatically pair with the YouTuber's Galaxy S21 Ultra as soon as they are placed next to the phone. Even if you plan to use the earbuds with a non-Samsung phone, you won't have to take them out of the earbuds to start the pairing process. All you need to do is tap and hold the earbuds' touchpads for three seconds to turn on pairing mode.

Aside from the Olive Green variant seen in the video, the Galaxy Buds 2 are tipped to be available in three other colors at launch: Black, Purple, and White. They will apparently retail for $150 in the U.S., $50 lower than the launch price of the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are Samsung's best wireless earbuds.