Samsung just released its earnings report for the second quarter of the year, and in regards to its mobile sales, things are less than ideal.

Although no exact numbers were given, Samsung says that its IT & Mobile Communications division saw a drop in sales for both year-to-year and quarter-on-quarter performance due to the Galaxy S9 seeing "slow sales." Despite that, the company's network business "achieved solid growth" thanks to Samsung's investments in LTE technologies.

Looking ahead, things might remain bleak for Samsung phones for a while. Per Samsung's report: