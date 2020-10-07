What you need to know
- The first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series is now rolling out in the U.S.
- The update is currently limited to T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra users.
- You can enroll in the One UI 3.0 beta program from the Samsung Members app.
Yesterday, Samsung kicked off the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20 series in South Korea. Just a day later, the company has started rolling out the first One UI 3.0 beta build to three of its best Android phones of 2020 in the U.S. (via SamMobile).
Currently, it appears the public beta program is limited to T-Mobile Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in the country. However, it is highly likely that the public beta will be more widely available by the end of this week. In addition to South Korea and the U.S., the One UI 3.0 public beta is also expected to become available in Germany, Poland, India, China, and the United Kingdom.
If you have a Galaxy S20 series phone and want to try out the new Android 11 features before everyone else, you can sign up for the beta program from Samsung Members app on your phone. Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users will also be able to join the beta program very soon.
As can be seen in the official changelog shared by senior XDA Developers forum member SmileBigNow, the update brings a host of changes. Some of the major highlights include a refreshed UI with new icons, improved performance, a revamped Settings menu, new Bixby Routines, easier media controls, weekly usage trends in Digital Wellbeing, call screen customization, and more.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
LG Wing review: Swing and a miss
LG's swivel-display phone is a fun science experiment that falls short of being a compelling overall product.
Here's how OnePlus plans to differentiate itself with OxygenOS 11
OxygenOS 11 is a big step in OnePlus' ambitions of becoming a mainstream smartphone manufacturer. Here's how the new visual layout ties into the company's overall strategy.
With so many shades, there's a Galaxy S20 FE color for everyone
Samsung is really spoiling us with the Galaxy S20 FE colors. It can be hard to pick between that succulent red, the lush green, the luxurious purple and more, so let's take a look at all the colorways side by side and figure out which one belongs in your pocket.