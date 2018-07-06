Samsung's expected to release a successor to 2016's Gear S3 sometime soon, and thanks to reliable leaker/tipster Ice Universe , we now have a lot more details about what to expect from it.

Most notably, it's reported that the Gear S4 (the name of which will be changed to Galaxy Watch) will be powered by Wear OS, formally called Android Wear. It was said that Samsung was dabbling with Wear OS-powered smartwatches in late-May, but these were then debunked as nothing more than sample devices from Google. However, with Wear OS popping up in the headlines once more, it certainly does seem like the Galaxy Watch could very well use it in favor of Samsung's own Tizen.

In addition to the operating system change, Ice Universe also notes that the Galaxy Watch will come equipped with "new UX interaction." It's unclear how this will be implemented, but it suggests Samsung might replace the rotating bezel navigation we've had since the Gear S2 for something different.

Other reported features include a 470 mAh battery, blood pressure measurement, and a PLP package that'll allow for smaller components inside the watch.

We still aren't entirely sure when the Galaxy Watch will be unveiled, but with IFA and Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event right around the corner, there's a good chance we could see it announced at either one of them.

