The chipset powering the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled next week.

Samsung shed early details on its Exynos 9810 platform last month, revealing a third-gen custom CPU core, upgraded GPU, and a Category 18 LTE modem with a maximum bandwidth of a staggering 1.2Gbps that's achieved through 6x carrier aggregation. The company has now announced that it will formally unveil the chipset on January 4.

Discover #TheNextExynos that goes beyond a component. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/542sWnQ7EZ — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 28, 2017

The "Beyond a Component" tagline suggests Samsung will likely integrate AI smarts into the Exynos 9810. Huawei kicked off the trend earlier this year with the Kirin 970, which features a dedicated Neutral Processing Unit. Qualcomm is also leveraging machine learning to boost the performance of the Hexagon 685 DSP in the Snapdragon 845.

As for the Exynos 9810, the chipset is expected to power the global versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, with the U.S. variants likely to feature Qualcomm's latest. With the unveil just under a week away, we should know more about what the Exynos 9810 brings to the table soon.

In the meantime, let us know what you're looking forward to seeing from the Exynos 9810 in the comments.