Like its phones and tablets, Samsung makes different wearables to fit different roles. One of these roles is the traditional watch, filled by the Gear S line. The other is that of a fitness band, filled by the Gear Fit line. The first Gear Fit tracker was announced in early 2014, and Samsung has been steadily improving the line since then.

Most of the time, Samsung announces a new Gear device when it announces a new Galaxy flagship, and it looks like that will be the case again. According to VentureBeat, Samsung will announce the Gear Fit2 Pro alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. The wearable is said to be IP68 dust- and water-resistant, an important factor for a fitness-focused device. It will also be submersible to 5 atmospheres of pressure (5 ATM), or approximately 130 feet. So you should have no problem using it at the local pool.

Another great addition is the ability to download and listen to your Spotify playlists without needing your phone, which will be great for users who want to leave their phone at home or in the car during their workout. There's also the standard step and workout tracking, as to be expected. The fitness band also includes standalone GPS for tracking long runs without a phone. VentureBeat claims this data backs up to the Speedo On application, but that application does not currently exist in the Play Store. It's also hard to imagine Samsung wouldn't use its existing health app. Finally, it looks like the clasp will provide a much more secure fit (pun intended).

There's no word on availability or pricing just yet, but we should find out soon enough. Are you looking forward to the new Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro? Let us know down below!

