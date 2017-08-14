Samsung's next Gear Fit fitness band will include standalone GPS and offline Spotify playback.
Like its phones and tablets, Samsung makes different wearables to fit different roles. One of these roles is the traditional watch, filled by the Gear S line. The other is that of a fitness band, filled by the Gear Fit line. The first Gear Fit tracker was announced in early 2014, and Samsung has been steadily improving the line since then.
Most of the time, Samsung announces a new Gear device when it announces a new Galaxy flagship, and it looks like that will be the case again. According to VentureBeat, Samsung will announce the Gear Fit2 Pro alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. The wearable is said to be IP68 dust- and water-resistant, an important factor for a fitness-focused device. It will also be submersible to 5 atmospheres of pressure (5 ATM), or approximately 130 feet. So you should have no problem using it at the local pool.
Another great addition is the ability to download and listen to your Spotify playlists without needing your phone, which will be great for users who want to leave their phone at home or in the car during their workout. There's also the standard step and workout tracking, as to be expected. The fitness band also includes standalone GPS for tracking long runs without a phone. VentureBeat claims this data backs up to the Speedo On application, but that application does not currently exist in the Play Store. It's also hard to imagine Samsung wouldn't use its existing health app. Finally, it looks like the clasp will provide a much more secure fit (pun intended).
There's no word on availability or pricing just yet, but we should find out soon enough. Are you looking forward to the new Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Think this could be my first Gear Fit. None have excited me up til now but this looks really promising
I like it but will have to wait what battery size it has and life of single charge before buying it.
I just bought a Garmin VivoActive HR and it's nice but it's bulky and doesn't connect to my phone very good. This has all the same features but should connect with my phone better and fit my wrist better also. This looks like it might be a winner!
I wonder if this one will also tell me that I'm having a great bicycle ride when i'm driving 75 mph down the freeway heading home from work. Or that I've reached my daily step target when all I've done is gotten ready in the morning and drove to the office. Or if it will notify me to turn on power saving mode at 10:15 am even though it was at 100% battery at 8am.
To be fair, that'd be a pretty epic bicycle ride.
Had the Gear S3 to replace my Fitbit Charge 2. I returned it eventually as Samsung just haven't grasped fitness tracking quite as fully. This is especially true as far as sleep tracking goes.
Just went through exactly this. Couldn’t agree more. The Fitbit app and eco is just miles ahead. S3 was a beauty.
Hopefully Samsung does a bundle deal like they did with the Note 7. I opted for the 256GB card that time around, so a Fit Pro would be a no brainer this time around.
The diagonal display of information on that hero image screen actually is what interests me. Useful info at a 45 degree arm bend rather than a 90 degree seems to make a lot of sense ergonomically.